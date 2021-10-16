StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of STEP opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $93,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $643,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,067 shares of company stock worth $2,451,056. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

