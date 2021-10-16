Strike Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $158.15 million and $5.34 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $52.72 or 0.00086491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,042.58 or 1.00138170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.35 or 0.06242539 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

