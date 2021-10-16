Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of STG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.73. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlands Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

