Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 11,573 Shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) by 219.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.42% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWGV stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $127.45.

