Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.78. 4,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.08.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

