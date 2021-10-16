SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $2,237.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.00315596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,085,713 coins and its circulating supply is 121,082,546 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

