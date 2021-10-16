Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $37.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

