TD Securities Raises MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 price target (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.