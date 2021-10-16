Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.