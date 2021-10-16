Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 51.9% in September

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

TEI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 175,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,569. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

