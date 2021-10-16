Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth $69,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $128,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

TMX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 230,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,871. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

