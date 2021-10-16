TerraCredit (CREDIT) Achieves Market Cap of $360,577.46

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

