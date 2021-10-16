TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 467,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

Get TFI International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $27,158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFII traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 142,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,269. TFI International has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.