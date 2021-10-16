The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,057,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,211,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.04. 8,773,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,773,745. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

