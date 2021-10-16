The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $179,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The L.S. Starrett stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 24.93%.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

