The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 194.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

