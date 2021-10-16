The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 354.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

NYSE:FSR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

