The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.