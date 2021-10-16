The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $90.00 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

