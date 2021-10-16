The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $107.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

