The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Herc by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Herc by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $178.82 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $185.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.41.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

