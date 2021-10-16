The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.54 Million in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

