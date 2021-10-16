The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PGR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. 3,179,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,764. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,063 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,977 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.