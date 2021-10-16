The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 124.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $729,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.39. 1,058,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,792. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

