TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,758,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TimkenSteel worth $95,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMST opened at $13.14 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

