Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Toast has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

