Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.04

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$111.04 and last traded at C$110.34, with a volume of 14564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$106.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,317,700. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total transaction of C$125,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,290,298.42. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $759,970.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

