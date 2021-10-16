Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,112 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Paychex by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

PAYX stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

