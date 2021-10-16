Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

CURV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CURV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. 384,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31. Torrid has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

