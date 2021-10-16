Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 18,079 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,188% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,404 call options.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

