Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$17.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

