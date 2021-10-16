TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce sales of $224.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.30 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $864.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TriMas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TriMas by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. 386,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,112. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

