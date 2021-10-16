Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE TSE opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinseo by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

