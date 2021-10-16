True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 142.0% in September

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the September 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

