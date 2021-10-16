U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.61 and last traded at $58.96. 119,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,512,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

