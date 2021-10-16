UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of DTCWY opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

