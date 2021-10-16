Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $216.81 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $216.81 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,054.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.01 or 0.01041711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00312434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00283946 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000982 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00036464 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

