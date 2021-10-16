Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.26. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unifi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unifi by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. 51,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Unifi has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

