United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average is $283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.