United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

NYSE:NOC opened at $395.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $396.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.88 and its 200 day moving average is $361.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

