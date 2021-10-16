V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 25,936 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.

NYSE VZIO opened at $19.17 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $299,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

