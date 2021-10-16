Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 740.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $2,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $15,863,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.