VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

