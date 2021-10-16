Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post $338.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.00 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRS. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verso by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Verso by 109,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Verso by 125.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 126,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,545. The stock has a market cap of $684.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.