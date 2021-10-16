Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VERU. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $685.95 million, a PE ratio of -858.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts expect that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veru by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

