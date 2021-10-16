ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,286. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ViewRay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,003 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in ViewRay by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

