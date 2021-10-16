Vipstar Coin Tops One Day Volume of $756.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $756.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

