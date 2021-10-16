Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRDN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

