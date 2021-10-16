Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOET. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.