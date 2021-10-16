VNT Chain (VNT) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $353,302.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00206647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

